BOISE CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced its investigation of the early Sunday homicide of a Perryton, Texas, man.

According to the OSBI, the Boise City Police Department and Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of North Texas Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, 34-year-old Eric Ortega was found with a gunshot wound. Officials said Ortega was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said that agents learned 26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, “forced his way into the residence on N. Texas where a gathering was taking place.” Officials said that they believe Robinson encountered Ortega at the home and shot him.

The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office, said OSBI, arrested Robinson at the scene. The OSBI noted that its investigation is open and ongoing.

