Introducing “Drift,” Dumas ISD’s newest narcotics K-9 protection dog

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “He’s got a really funny personality. He loves to play and he loves to work,” said Dumas ISD Police Chief Keith Quirk.

Chief Quirk is referring to “Drift,” Dumas ISD’s newest narcotics K-9 protection dog.

“We brought him in with the need of just trying to prevent and be a little more proactive in any kind of narcotic detection throughout the whole district. With us covering nine different facilities as far as campuses, we saw the need that maybe bringing in a narcotic detection K-9 would be good for that purpose,” said Chief Quirk.

Even though the fourteen-month old Belgian Shepherd is a K-9, you could say his popularity is at a 10.

“I think he’s more popular than anyone else. Every time a kid sees him in the hallway, they’re super excited to see him. They’re pretty excited that he’s here,” said Chief Quirk.

Chief Quirk said Drift is already making a big impact on campus.

“It’s been really positive in that’s what we’re hoping to do, in that he continues to have a positive outlook on law enforcement as far as interaction with the kids. We don’t let the kids pet him but they get to be around him. So still they kind of get to be near him and see how he works,” said Chief Quirk.

Chief Quirk adds that Drift knows when it is time to have fun and a time to work.

“We have a lot of fun. Whenever he gets in that mode of work, it’s hard to take him out of it. It’s been really good to have him up here at the school for that,” said Chief Quirk.

Chief Quirk also said that Drift was brought over from Poland before acquiring him from a training facility in Liberty Hill.

Drift will work with the Dumas ISD Police Department for approximately nine years.