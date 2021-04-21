Interview with AISD School Board Candidate Rev. Bennie Anderson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas UIL Class 5A state wrestling championships are being held this week at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas and there is one Lady Sandie looking to blow away the competition.

Amarillo High’s Senior, Faith Anderson, will be competing at the State Tournament this Friday after she claimed the 148 pound weight division at the Region I-5A wrestling tournament this last week. If that was not enough, Anderson also picked up the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the regional meet.