Interstate Bank announces retirement of President/Chief Operating Officer Joe Ogden

Interstate Bank Announces the Retirement of President/Chief Operating Officer Joe Ogden – via Interstate Bank

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Interstate Bank has announced the retirement of President/Chief Operating Officer Joe Ogden.

The bank said Ogden served Interstate Bank for 41 years and held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer since February 2014.

“We congratulate him on his career milestone and wish him a happy retirement. Joe has been a part of the bank’s management team for decades, guiding and directing the bank’s mission to provide operating efficiency,” noted Danny Skarda, Chairman & CEO “His knowledge and leadership made him a valuable member of our executive team.”

Interstate Bank said Ogden will remain on the Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2010.