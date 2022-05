AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department on social media, the intersection of Western and Paramount was closed Friday around 1:30 p.m. after a rollover crash.

Fire department officials advised drivers to avoid the area as crews worked to respond to the accident. Drivers should consider a different route or expect delays, and be cautious of first responders on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.