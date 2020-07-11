Internet scams targeting homebuyers in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Escrow officers with American Land Title, say they are seeing an increase of internet scams aiming to get customers to wire money to fraudulent accounts.

The scammers are targeting people across the High Plains who are buying houses and waiting to close a mortgage loan.

“It’s requesting, they are actually sending wiring instructions to these people to send this amount of money to this account and if they fall for it, sometimes the money is gone for good,” Ed Dowdy, President of American Land Title.

The emails are asking the buyer to send their payment confirmation, but the emails come from a Gmail address.

Ed Dowdy, President of American Land Title says you should always contact the actual business that supposedly sent the email to verify it’s genuine.

“And if you get an email asking you, directing you to wire funds somewhere or asking for personal information, call and verify. Especially if you’re getting a request to wire money. For example, we’ll have americanlandtexas.com at the end of our email address, where as the email we have been seeing lately is settlementagent@gmail.com, so it’s just the generic email address,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy said if you think you have been a victim of a scam, to let your title company, real estate agent, and local authorities know.

He said these types of email scams happen every day, not just in our area, but around the world.

Breanne King, Executive Vice President at American Land Title said the scammers have gone so far as to include copies of American Land Title’s logo and are even using copies of some escrow officer’s email signatures to make them look authentic.

Dowdy said another way to protect yourself is enabling two-factor authentication on your email.

