Interim rules for Amarillo bars to reopen as restaurants during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Area Public Health District issued interim rules on Wednesday for bars reopening as restaurants temporarily, during the pandemic.

This all falls in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-Texas) Executive Order GA-28 allowing bars to operate as restaurants temporarily, as well as last week’s TABC update.

Now, the city’s Environmental Health Department is offering more guidance.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said before operations, bars reopening as restaurants must show compliance with the most recent TABC requirements and have the ability to meet food safety standards.

Miller said that is, “…with regard to sanitation, storage and cooking, fire safety, training and knowledge and then also on site inspections will take place as well.”

The city said these interim rules do not suspend any of the normal requirements for a lawful bar.

“The requirements, they’re not the same all around because not every every establishment is going to do the same thing. Some will have pre-packaged food, some will cook food. So there’s certainly some different requirements to be expected but those requirements are going to match what they choose to do and how they choose,” Miller said. “So we’re gonna be as flexible as we can with regard to those, but there’s no one solution because we don’t know exactly how each one will do it.”

Miller also said the Environmental Health Department can help any bar owners by walking them through the process. Any owners looking to permanently add a restaurant should reach out to environmental health for full regular restaurant requirements.

