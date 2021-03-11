Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless renames, ‘Beans and Cornbread’ event goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the organization today, the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless has renamed to Community Campaign for the Homeless. Further, the organization said that the annual Beans and Cornbread event will go virtual this year, and be renamed The Upside Down Beans & Cornbread Luncheon.

Said the announcement, “The global pandemic has brought many challenges and changes to our community. It has also brought opportunities! For 27 years, the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless has served as a conduit for local communities of faith, businesses, and individuals to help men, women, and children experiencing homelessness. This year’s Campaign is even more vital as the impact of the pandemic is far-reaching.”

The campaign claimed to be seizing on the opportunity to invite more members of the community to get involved by:

Moving from “Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless” to “Community Campaign for the Homeless”

Making the annual Beans and Cornbread event a virtual event in 2021 and renaming it The Upside Down Beans & Cornbread Luncheon. The virtual event will allow all community members to make their best gift to assist those facing the devastating consequences of homelessness.

Moving the event to March 11, 2021, Beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The event will be broadcast, said the organization, on Panhandle PBS and livestreamed on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmaCommunityCampaign

Awards will also be presented during the luncheon. As described by the announcement;

The Victorious Heart Award goes to someone who has overcome the struggle of homelessness. They have faced the hardships of homelessness and victoriously overcome.

The Golden Heart Award is given to someone who has been, or currently is, extraordinarily dedicated to caring for our community members who are experiencing homelessness. Their heart has changed the life of someone experiencing homelessness.

Said the organization, “100% of all donations received will help men, women, and children overcoming the effects of homelessness in our community through 15 local agencies. The Campaign’s goal is to reach $100,000 before March 30, 2021 to qualify for a matching grant from the Don & Sybil Harrington Foundation. We are 1/3 of the way there, but we need your help to assist our friends experiencing homelessness!”

Donations are welcome online: https://www.amarilloareafoundation.org/community-campaign-for-the-homeless/

Or may be mailed to:

The Amarillo Area Foundation

Community Campaign for the Homeless

801 S. Fillmore, Suite 700

Amarillo, TX 79101