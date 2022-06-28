AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While common assumptions may lead a person to think that high-class living spaces are less likely to be nestled in the High Plains than in population centers like California or New York, a handful of homes and mansions up for sale around Amarillo offer an eye-catching opportunity for luxury.

MyHighPlains.com compiled a view of two of the most expensive, and expansive, homes up for sale in the Amarillo area as of June 2022.

18 Willow Bridge Drive – $2,400,000

According to the released information on the home, 18 Willow Drive is a custom build of Roger Hunter, dated 1986, resting next to a waterfront in the Tealwood neighborhood. The home includes wood and marble flooring, five fireplaces, primary suites in the downstairs and upstairs areas, an exercise room with a sauna, and a balcony overlooking the water.

Recorded at around 6,921 square feet, the Willow Bridge home advertises four bedrooms and six bathrooms with two attached garage spaces.

7 Sandhills Lane – $1,850,000

As described in its released information, the home at 7 Sandhills Lane is an opulent and Mediterranean-styled home overlooking a golf course, pond, and curated garden. The home includes wood and travertine tile flooring with radiant ground floor heat, a wine closet, a safe room, an office/library, and built-in workstations in the bedrooms. Further, the home is paired with a greenhouse with a french drain and two outdoor patios.

Noted at around 7,988 square feet, the Sandhills Lane home advertises five bedrooms and five bathrooms alongside four garage bays.