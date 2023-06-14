AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Innovation Outpost released information regarding a three-day conference later this month that will center on artificial intelligence.

According to a news release, the Texas Panhandle Summit: AI@Work will be from 3-6 p.m. on June 26-28 at the Innovation Outpost, located at 1220 S. Polk Street.

Officials said that speakers and special guests, including industry leaders and local experts, will speak about artificial intelligence, which officials said: “has the potential to drive growth, productivity, and innovation for businesses of all sizes across the Texas Panhandle.”

“Participants will have the opportunity to engage in stimulating interactive discussions and collaborative, hands-on exercises with generative AI tools while gaining a wealth of insights into the practical applications of AI for sustainable business growth,” the release said. “…Attendees can expect to leave Texas Panhandle Summit: AI@Work with a compelling vision of their business’s future, new implementable strategies, and a broadened network of experts and peers.”

Expected speakers at the conference, according to the release, include:

Todd McLees, managing partner at the Innovation Outpost;

Rich Gagnon, assistant city manager and chief information officer for the city of Amarillo;

Michael Keough, chief technology officer, at the Region 16 Education Service Center;

Michael Shepherd, Sr, a distinguished engineer in the office fo the CTO at Dell.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for the event, visit its website.