Inmate dies at Potter County Detention Center, Texas Rangers investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An inmate died while in custody at the Potter County Detention Center Sunday morning.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:18 a.m. PCSO officers found David Quannah Brown, 37, unresponsive in a cell in the Booking Room. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but AMS personnel pronounced him dead at 4:38 a.m.
The Texas Rangers were called to conduct an investigation into the death. According to PCSO, an autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones, and is expected to be performed Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
