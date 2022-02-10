CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department, along with the Canyon Fire Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Technical Rescue Team, along with BSA-EMS and Lifestar, assisted in the rescue of a person at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Wednesday.

According to a post made to the Randall County Fire Department’s Facebook page, the entities worked together to rescue a 25-year-old man who fell near the Lighthouse Rock Trail in the Palo Duro Canyon State Park Wednesday. Crews reported the fall was from a critical height, causing officials to dispatch Lifestar.

Lifestar Helicopters assist in the rescue of a 25-year-old man in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Provided by the Randall County Fire Department.

Lifestar Helicopters assist in the rescue of a 25-year-old man in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. Provided by the Randall County Fire Department.

Officials were able to locate the hiker, landing near the Capital Peak area. Officials said in the post that the rescue team was about to reach him and determine the fall was not critical. The man was then taken by ground by BSA-EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.