Initial round of COVID-19 Vaccine expected to arrive Monday in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas is preparing to deploy an initial allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Amarillo starting next week.

This first distribution will focus on healthcare and frontline workers.

Dr. Scott Milton, Amarillo Public Health Authority, said that first allotment is anticipated to be in Amarillo by Monday and then possibly beginning to be distributed by Tuesday.

According to a press release from the City of Amarillo, the state expects this initial round to be the most limited allocation because this initial round involves only the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Milton shared that he estimates on Monday that this first allotment will include 2,000 doses of the vaccine.

As mentioned before, this first round will be primarily for healthcare workers, including frontline workers and physicians that do not work at the hospital.

“It’s been shown that it’s very safe and it’s effective. I think like most vaccines, I think some people might have some soreness at the site of injection and that may last 24 hours or so,” said Dr. Milton.

It’s important to note that the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will not be administering this first round of the vaccine. However, it is a distribution site. Once TTUHSC receives the vaccines, they will be immediately dispersed to the hospitals.

Dr. Milton shared that the hospitals have set up a scheduling system for the healthcare and frontline workers to register to get vaccinated. Dr. Milton explained that while he registered to receive his first dose of the vaccine, he also was scheduled for his second dose for three weeks later.

In addition to the healthcare and frontline workers receiving the vaccine, Texas will allocate COVID-19 vaccines to the vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death, if they were to contract COVID-19.