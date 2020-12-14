InfantRisk Center studying pregnancy and postpartum during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The InfantRisk Center (IRC) at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) has announced it is studying the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on pregnant women. Scientists are currently recruiting participants for an online survey.

“Pregnancy and the early postpartum period are times of great change and anticipation,” Christine Garner, Ph.D., assistant professor in the TTUHSC Department of Pediatrics and the IRC said. “The purpose of this study is to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected pregnant and postpartum individuals. We want to learn about their experiences with obstetrical care, social and physical distancing, and feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.”

Currently pregnant women or women who gave birth on or after March 1, 2020 are encouraged by the IRC to participate in an online survey.

The IRC said participants must be at least 18 years old and must be living in the United States. The survey can be completed in 10 to 20 minutes and is completely voluntary and anonymous. Responses will be entered in a secure online database that is compliant with U.S. HIPAA requirements.

“It’s important for us to understand what new and expecting moms are experiencing so that we can better provide resources for them,” Garner said. “This is a profound time in our history, and we want to make sure that we document what’s happening in parts of health care that are directly and indirectly impacted by COVID-19.”

Representatives of the IRC can be reached through www.infantrisk.com or by calling 806-352-2519.