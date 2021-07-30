InfantRisk Center offering free subscriptions to healthcare apps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s (TTUHSC) InfantRisk Center (IRC) is expected to offer free six-month subscriptions to its InfantRisk Health Care Providers App during Aug. 1-7, honoring World Breastfeeding Week.

The app, as described by the IRC, aims to give health care providers “fast, convenient access to up-to-date and evidence-based information about prescription and non-prescription medications and their safety during pregnancy and breastfeeding.”

Requiring iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+, the IRC’s app usually costs $9.99 for the yearly subscription, said the IRC, in order to raise money for the research conducted.

On Aug. 15, the IRC said it is offering free six-month subscriptions to its MommyMeds App in honor of National Breastfeeding Month.

MommyMeds, said the IRC, is “It helps people decide if a particular medicine is okay to take while pregnant or breastfeeding. The app contains a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications and tells users what each drug is used for, potential side effects to be aware of and if a drug is okay to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.”

Available in English and Spanish, MommyMeds requires iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+ and is normally $3.99 for a year-long subscription. The IRC said that these funds, like the Health Care Providers App, are used to fund research.

The IRC described itself as a world-wide call center used by physicians, nurses, lactation consultants and mothers in every part of the world.