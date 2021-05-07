InfantRisk Center offering free subscription to MommyMeds app

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A year-long subscription to the InfantRisk Center app, MommyMeds, will be free on Mother’s Day (May 9).

The MommyMeds app, run through the InfantRisk Center (IRC) at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is a health and safety app for pregnant and breastfeeding individuals. According to the Center, it aims to help people decide if a particular medicine is okay to take while pregnant or breastfeeding using a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications. The app tells users what each drug is used for, potential side effects, and if a drug is okay to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The app is available in English and Spanish, and can be accessed on the App Store or Play Store, requiring iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+. The year-long subscription fee is $3.99. Money raised from the annual fee supports research conducted by the IRC, according to the Center.

The IRC is described as a “world-wide call center in the TTUHSC School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics in Amarillo used by physicians, nurses, lactation consultants and mothers in every part of the world.”

“We do our best to help moms, lactation consultants and doctors evaluate the risk to the infant from exposure to multiple drugs and keep the mom breastfeeding,” Thomas Hale, Ph.D., IRC Executive Director, said. “Ask any of our staff, and they will tell you that this call center is a labor of love. We work every day to answer difficult and often unknown problems for our callers, but we are almost always able to find a way to help these mothers find a needed safe medication while pregnant or breastfeeding.”