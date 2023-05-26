(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 26, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Memorial Day Weekend is here which also means severe weather.

Rainfall is expected in the area over Memorial Day Weekend so here’s a list of places that will offer indoor activities. The weather could hinder dinner plans if grilling or a cookout was on the agenda. This article will also contain some places that will be open on Memorial Day.

Indoor activities during Memorial Day Weekend include:

Crunch Fitness invites the community to enjoy free workouts, classes, vendors, prizes, and other activities during their “Memorial Day Party.” The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 29 at Crunch Fitness located at 2020 S. Georgia Street. Officials said no membership is required to join the party.

For more information regarding this event visit their Facebook post.

Don Harrington Discovery Center will begin summer operating hours – May 29

Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that during the summer break and Memorial Day weekend, the center will be open on Mondays.

According to a DHDC press release, summer hours for the center begin on May 29, making DHDC open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information visit the DHDC website.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center announced that the community can experience the center for $1 on its “Discover For a Dollar” day on Saturday.

The program, as noted by organizers, is considered under “the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff’s mission to create equitable access to informal education for all.”

For more information visit the DHDC website.

The Texas Air & Space Museum welcomes the community to experience hands-on exhibits, see our aircraft, and explore the wonders of flight for Memorial Day Weekend. The museum is scheduled to be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Located at 10001 American Drive.

Officials with Amarillo Ice Ranch are set to host a public skate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Officials said groups of four or more will receive free skate rentals. Officials added that the Crodssbar will be open and serving cold drinks, adult beverages, and snacks.