Individual cited after Mississippi Kite found covered in spray paint

Local News

by: MyHighPlains.com Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, an injured Mississippi Kite was located in a yard that had been spray-painted on Sunday.

The local county Game Warden was contacted and the perpetrator was cited, according to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Mississippi Kite is a federally protected bird.

If you see mistreatment of wildlife or people intentionally handling wildlife without a permit, please contact your county Game Warden. The following is a link with the list of Texas Game Wardens by County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss