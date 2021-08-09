Individual cited after Mississippi Kite found covered in spray paint

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, an injured Mississippi Kite was located in a yard that had been spray-painted on Sunday.

The local county Game Warden was contacted and the perpetrator was cited, according to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The Mississippi Kite is a federally protected bird.

If you see mistreatment of wildlife or people intentionally handling wildlife without a permit, please contact your county Game Warden. The following is a link with the list of Texas Game Wardens by County.