Update (6:08 p.m.)

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas told MyHighPlains.com that Helium Rd. has reopened, with GIrl Scout Rd. and Indian Hills Rd. continuing to be closed. So far, Thomas said seven structures have been burned but Thomas has reported that no one has died.

Thomas said the goal is to have evacuated individuals back in their homes before dark. Officials are hitting hot spots of the fire at this point. Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service previously reported that forward progression of the fire has been stopped.

Update (5:54 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System through the Texas A&M Forest Service are now saying that the ‘Cadillac’ fire is now 40% contained. It continues to be estimated at 100 acres. Officials previously said that forward progression of the fire has been stopped.

Update (5:52 p.m.)

Officials with the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains organization announced that they are aware of the Cadillac Fire impacting Potter County near Camp Kiwanis. According to a statement made to the organization’s Facebook account, officials said “The camp has lost power, and our camp ranger has safely evacuated camp as emergency crews work to contain the fire. Our hearts and prayers go out to all impacted by this wildfire and all wildfires across Texas and Oklahoma today.”

Update (5:32 p.m.)

Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that a shelter location for the “Cadillac” Fire has been established at The Church at Bushland, located at 1800 Simmons St. in the ARC student building. The American Red Cross is on the scene.

Update (5:19 p.m.)

The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that traffic traveling southbound on State Loop 335 is being detoured to RM 1061 because of the fire.

Update (5:16 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System through the Texas A&M Forest Service are now saying that the forward progression of the “Cadillac” fire has been stopped. Officials with the forest service said that the head of the fire was “cut off.” The forest service continues to report that the fire is 20% contained and continues to be estimated at 100 acres.

Update (5:13 p.m.)

Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office told MyHighPlains.com that Indian Hills Rd. and Girl Scout Rd. have been evacuated. Officials are working to evacuate Helium Rd.

So far, officials have stated that two structures have burned in the fire. However, officials do not know the extent of the damage at this time.

Update (4:58 p.m.)

Officials are now saying that the “Cadillac” fire is now 20% contained. The fire continues to be estimated at 100 acres.

Update (4:49 p.m.)

Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that officials with the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management are “actively engaged” in managing regional resources to combat the ongoing grass fire in the Indian Hills area. Officials are encouraging individuals to avoid that area.

Update (4:45 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System through the Texas A&M Forest Service stated that the “Cadillac” fire is now estimated at 100 acres and is still 0% contained. In a tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service, officials state that “Aviation resources have been ordered to assist with (the) suppression of the fire. Strike teams are engaged in building fireline and protecting structures.”

Update (4:36 p.m.)

According to officials with Xcel Energy, Xcel Energy has been asked to de-energize the area of the grass fire.

Update (4:27 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation told MyHighPlains.com that officials have closed the Amarillo Blvd. in the area as well as Loop 335 between 9th and Amarillo Blvd. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have also closed Loop 335 at Tascosa Rd.

Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation also told MyHighPlains.com that individuals who have been evacuated are going to The Church at Bushland, located at 1800 Simmons St. in Bushland.

Update (3:57 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System through the Texas A&M Forest Service have called this fire the “Cadillac” fire. It is estimated at 50 acres and is 0% contained.

Update (3:54 p.m.)

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas told MyHighPlains.com at the scene that officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service are on scene at the fire, Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Potter County Fire Department are also out at the scene.

Thomas said that officials are attempting to find a place for people to evacuate to. Thomas encouraged those who see fire and smoke to get out of the area, stressing that their life is more important than their home. Thomas also encouraged individuals to avoid the area, saying that if individuals do not live in the area, do not come to the area.

Update (3:30 p.m.)

Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the sheriff’s office, along with the Potter County Fire Department, are working a grass fire in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Rd.

“AVOID THIS AREA DO NOT GO TO LOOK!!,” a post on the office’s Facebook page read. “Emergency vehicles are in route and need the space!”

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office told MyHighPlains.com Monday that individuals are being asked to evacuate the Indian Hills and Hope Road area North of I-40 because of a grass fire.

Officials are near the intersection of Indian Hills Rd. and Hope Rd. where there is a reported grass fire, in west Potter County.

Officials are near the intersection of Indian Hills Rd. and Hope Rd. where there is a reported grass fire, in west Potter County.

