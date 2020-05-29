Indian Association of Amarillo donates to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Indian community and the Indian Association of Amarillo took time to donate to the High Plains Food Bank.

On Thursday, members of the organization dropped off food donations they collected at multiple local businesses.

According to the High Plains Food Bank Communication and Marketing Manager, Tina Brohlin, the organization donated nearly 800 pounds of food.

“It really makes my heart happy to see the community coming together in this time of need,” said Brohlin. “We are seeing an unprecedented demand on the food bank and families who have never needed food assistance before, and so we’ve seen businesses and organizations come together to help out our neighbors in need.”

The association hopes this food will help provide meals to neighbors in need during this pandemic.

