AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Texas Workforce Solutions the state leads the nation in jobs added over the past 12 months. However, the increase in job opportunities is causing staffing shortages for Amarillo businesses.

“Every industry is hiring for several different spots and into several different spots, said Jason Britch, business services representative Workforce Solution. You have every industry looking to fill dozens of positions right now. We’re hoping to fill those needs and whatever other needs employers are looking or looking to need help with.”

Directly impacted by staffing shortages are the healthcare and hospitality industries.

“It’s made it extremely difficult finding qualified candidates, especially for our positions like executive chef or sous chef who have had extensive experience in the kitchen or working with certain types of food in this industry, said Tim Pike, operations manager of Forking Good Hospitality, general manager of Drunken Oyster.

The number of unqualified applicants is causing businesses in the hospitality industry to spend more time on training.

“We want you to be able to execute the position and have some sort of experience and foundation and understanding of what the what the business is and what we’re doing,” said Pike. “Even if you’re not experienced in management, but you’re experienced within the industry as a server or cook and you want to try and dip your toes in the management water. We’re more than happy to speak with those candidates and help them grow their careers.”

Pike shared that Forking Good Hospitality is preparing to open another restaurant and has multiple positions open and is focused on creating a memorable experience for customers.

“Our whole goal is to create a one-of-a-kind, unique experience that transports you out of whatever it is you’re going through, said Pike. “Maybe it elevates what you are going through and that way when you leave, we’re cultivating nostalgia, a site, the sound, the smell triggers that moment in that memory when you are with us that you’ve enjoyed any hopefully come back and do it again.”

During the Spring 2023 Workforce Solutions job fair Britch shared they will have close to 100 employers there and the best way for applicants to succeed is to be prepared.

“When you go into these job interviews. ask very specific questions, ask smart questions as well said Britch. “Don’t just go into a job knowing what the job title is.”

2023 Spring Amarillo Job Fair, which will take place Tuesday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center`s North Exhibit Hall.