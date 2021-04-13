Increased blood use from hospitals creates greater need for blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels, as our community moves into COVID recovery mode. Blood donors, said the Center, are needed immediately to respond.

“March was the highest distribution of certain blood products due to recent local traumas.” said the CMBC.

The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time, said the CMBC, when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care that they had been putting off due to COVID. Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically, as people return to vigorous spring activities and travel.

“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for people to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”

The CMBC said that the local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply. Recent vaccination efforts have also challenged giving levels, as some donors mistakenly believe they can’t donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccines aren’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they’re feeling well.

Blood donation takes about an hour and, according to the CMBC, can save up to three lives. About 125 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.

Donors can make appointments to donate at yourbloodinstitute.org or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or to our donor center located at 7500 Wallace, to give.