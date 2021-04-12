Increased blood usage from hospitals creates heightened need for blood donors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center said that hospital blood usage has surged nearly 10% over previous levels and blood donors are needed.

CMBC said March was the highest distribution of certain blood products due to recent local traumas.

CMBC said the increase in hospital usage comes from patients returning to the medical system for planned and routine medical care that they had been putting off due to the pandemic.

Trauma-related blood needs have increased as people return to spring activities and travel said CMBC.

“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for people to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “But, the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”

CMBC said the local blood supply typically operates at a three-day supply, but the surge in demand has lowered levels to a one-day supply. Recent vaccination efforts have also challenged giving levels, as some donors believe they cannot donate after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccines are not required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, if they are feeling well said CMBC.

CMBC said blood donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. About 125 donors are generally needed each day to ensure a healthy blood supply.

Donors can make appointments to donate at yourbloodinstitute.org or walk-in to any mobile blood drive or to the donor center located at 7500 Wallace, to give.