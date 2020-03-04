Income-based housing developments coming soon to Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “If you want to keep people here you have to have housing. Our mid-range housing is way behind. We don’t have enough housing,” said Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoades.

It’s a problem that Rhoades says they’ve been facing for some time now, the availability of housing in Moore County.

Recently the Moore County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to build income-based apartment-style housing complexes on the east and west sides of Dumas.

“My understanding is it works on a scale of what you actually make. If you make more like a mid-range income, your rent will be a little bit higher than somebody with the low income,” said Rhoades.

Rhoades says that what makes this even more crucial for them, is the prospect of economic growth that’s coming into the area.

“We have a lot of stuff coming in, we just need housing. Faria dairy is here and they’re fixing to be the world’s largest dairy, so they have workers. Valero refinery, farming, ranching, agriculture we have it all here. We just need places for them to live,” said Rhoades.

Which Rhoades says will hopefully encourage people to remain in their community.

“We would like people to stay here and get these jobs and better their self to get better jobs,” said Rhoades.

