Inclement weather impacts City of Amarillo non-essential services/facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Based on current inclement weather conditions in Amarillo, certain non-essential Amarillo services and/or facilities will be closed or changed temporarily effective Tuesday (Feb. 16).

The majority of city operations will function as normal due to the increase in “work-at-home” capabilities of city staff related to previous COVID-19 protocol.

Facilities closed effective Tuesday include:

The COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center remains closed.

Amarillo City Hall.

The Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare will be closed to the public. Any scheduled appointments will be rescheduled. AAMW field officers will be responding to all calls.

All Amarillo public libraries will be closed.

The Simms Municipal Building will be closed.

All Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department operations will continue as normal. Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will operate as normal. Amarillo City Transit will be operating. Routes may be changed due to weather conditions. Please use the OneRide app to monitor possible delays or call (806) 378-3095.