UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting near apartment complex hospitalizes 1, blocks roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com Crew, the Amarillo Police Department has surrounded the Amarillo Gardens apartment complex on South Roberts Street.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the unfolding situation included a 9:35 a.m. call and an officer-involved shooting, hospitalizing one person.

Motorists are advised to keep clear of the area as the incident continues, and be mindful of emergency vehicles and personnel. The investigation is ongoing.

This story is ongoing. Check back with MyHighPlains.com for updates.