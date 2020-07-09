Locals participate in the Inaugural John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The inaugural John Michael Morrison Memorial Scholarship 5K Run/Walk was held at 8:30 a.m. this morning at Westover Junior High School.
Local runners came together on Saturday, July 11 to take part in the run/walk and all that participated helped raise money for the Morrison Family’s scholarship fund.
All of the proceeds from the run/walk are going to the Morrison Family’s scholarship fund.
Morrison lost his life in a car accident back in August of 2019 just six weeks after his 17th birthday; he liked to run, loved cars, and had a “team first, ALL IN” attitude.
The Morrison Family is using the 5k run/walk to honor John’s character and love of running by awarding scholarships to Senior Class Cross Country/Track runners at Randall High School who show the same character and passion for the sport of running.
