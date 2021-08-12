Inaugural class of Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine welcomed with guest speakers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine (TTVM) is set to welcome its inaugural quest with an orientation featuring Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, Provost Ronald Hendrick and former provost Michael Galyean as guest speakers.

The University said that with an orientation 50 years in the making, important guest speakers are a necessity to welcome the veterinary class of 2025.

The Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine announced it has planned an entire week of activities during orientation that will keep the students, faculty and staff busy.

“They will share how these students will make a difference for Texas Tech, the community, the region, the state, the nation and the world.” said the University, of the guest speakers. “It is an exciting time for Texas Tech and the Amarillo community.”