“In Sickness and In Health”: Chris Bohannon has married his perfect match

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many know Chris Bohannon as the Lead Barista at Palace Coffee or as a talented local musician.

However, to his wife, Marcy, Chris is her grade school sweetheart.

As he explained their backstory, Chris explained, “We met in high school, at the time.. actually was junior high in Lubbock. I was a ninth grader, and she was a sophomore, and my brother introduced us, and we started dating then.”

Twenty years of marriage and two kids later, the Bohannon’s faced one of their biggest challenges yet.

In November of 2020, Chris Bohannon learned that he would be in need of an organ transplant. According to the National Kidney Foundation, when it comes to receiving an organ, on average “the average time frame for waiting can be 3-5 years at most centers and even longer in some geographical regions of the country.” Thankfully, though, this was not the case for Mr. Bohannon.

“I mean, I have to say.. I kind of knew it was coming, but at the same time, you know, when you hear the news that your kidneys are failing… It can be shocking and surreal. You know, in that moment, so it was scary,” said Chris.

While thinking back to last fall, Marcy shared, “I remember leaving him at the hospital, dropping him off and that’s literally what I had to do. They wouldn’t let me even walk him to the elevators and that was hard. Knowing that he was going into situation that we didn’t know how it was going to turn out.”

Not long after Chris was admitted into the hospital, his doctors knew he would be in need of a kidney transplant. He continued to say, “Because of my age and my other health factors, they felt like I would be a really good candidate to be transplanted. You know, that.. you know, 41 years old.. I’ve got a lot of life left to live.”

In no time, Marcy knew she wanted to help her husband in any way she could. This leading Marcy to bring an entire new meaning to the wedding vow, “in sickness and in health.”

“To me, it was a no brainer, and I’ve always been healthy. And I knew that if he needed a kidney that I wanted to be the first one in line to give him a kidney if I could,” said Marcy.

While Chris spoke on his wife’s generosity, he said, “It’s just overwhelming, you know and kind of solidifies our love for each other. I mean, it’s you know, I don’t guess there’s any greater gift than literally giving life to somebody you know.”

“I was just ready to get him well, and get him taken care of, however that needed to happen,” said Marcy.

Chris shared with our team that since the interview, he found out that he had severe blockage in all three arteries, which lead to a surgery that placed four stents. As of now, Chris said he believes it will be six months before the transplant can be performed.

As mentioned, Chris is an incredibly talented musician. To watch the full performance of Chris singing that was in the featured video above, click here.