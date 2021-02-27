In anticipation of potential winter weather, TxDOT is getting roads ready

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In anticipation of potential winter weather, TxDOT is making sure the roads are ready. TxDOT Amarillo said crews are preparing.

Friday and Saturday, brine tankers were out on I-40 West, I-40 East, and U-S 87 North. Regular brine spreaders have also been in use.

All this, as the National Weather Service, predicts more snow possibly Monday. TxDOT reminds drivers to keep their distance with snow on the ground.