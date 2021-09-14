‘I’m Telling the Truth, but I’m Lying’ author speaks in annual mental health awareness event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – New York Times bestselling author Bassey Ikpi was scheduled to speak at Noon Tuesday in the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza as a part of local health leaders’ annual effort to bring awareness to mental health topics impacting the community.

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health (NWTHS) and Texas Tech Physicians Psychiatry and Texas Panhandle Centers partnered to host the event for Sept. 14. The effort toward mental health awareness continued after the 2020-2021 United Way Community Report and the Mental Health American (MHA) said the mental health of Americans has worsened considerably in 2020, which includes many adults struggling with serious suicidal thoughts. In Potter and Randall counties, these statistics have continued to show elevated rates of death from suicide.

About Bassey Ikpi, according to NWTHS:

Bassey Ikpi embodies the brilliance of multifaceted creative minds. The writer, performer, and advocate is author of the instant New York Times bestselling book, I’m Telling the Truth, but I’m Lying (Harper Perennial 2019). Essence Magazine esteemed this debut collection of essays as “beautiful and compelling,” while Audible defines the writing as both “visceral” and “comforting.” The compilation, which went into a second pressing on the day of its release, has earned the mental health activist stunning reviews from readers and media outlets nationwide. Whether written or spoken, Bassey is effortlessly clever–an alchemy of intellect, humor, and pathos. Appearing on stages and screens across the world as a public speaker and TV personality, Bassey first gained public acclaim as an internationally recognized poet. In a past life, she was a featured poet on HBO’s Def Poetry Jam and toured with its Tony Award-winning Broadway show. Also an active voice in pop culture commentary and the mental health community, Bassey has been published by The Root, Huffington Post, and Essence, as well as in anthologies including Rookie On Love from acclaimed editor Tavi Gevinson. Bassey has also been commissioned by Nike’s global nonprofit Girls Effect, writing and performing the short film, Invisible Barriers. As the founder of The Siwe Project, a mental health organization,

Bassey also created the global movement #NoShameDay, an initiative that aims to reduce stigma and increase mental health awareness.