AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice storms and ice accumulation are a topic of concern for this time of year. We’ve taken a look at the phenomenon and how to stay safe when dealing with ice.

Ice storms are caused by freezing rain when it enters an area. Ice can then weigh down tree branches, utility poles, and other overhanging objects. This may cause these objects to snap and break, which could lead to power outages. Prepare yourself by having an alternative source of electricity or heat like a generator or a fireplace. Having non-perishable food items will also be useful for longer power outage situations.

Ice storms are also hazardous for drivers and pedestrians when ice builds up on roads and sidewalks. Be careful when driving on bridges and overpasses, as ice tends to freeze on those surfaces first before others. On Thursday, we will discuss road safety tips when dealing with ice.