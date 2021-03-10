‘I broke down and got a food handler’s license’ Amarillo bar owner opens his doors months early

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Order GA-34 greatly impacts bar owners whose doors have remained closed since the shutdown. One local bar owner said he found a way to open his doors months before Governor Greg’s Abbott’s most recent executive order.

Along with his dad, Phillip Edwards owns Slim’s Pool Palace on Georgia Street. We first met Edwards in June when he and the Amarillo Bar Owners Association protested the governor’s order to fully close establishments receiving 51% or more of their sales through liquor.

Edwards said after six months of being closed, he and other bar owners had to get creative.

“Getting a food handler’s license was a necessity to keep our doors open,” Edwards explained. “We had to put in a complete café, there’s regulations on what we sell percentage wise, has to be to compensate for what we sell in liquor. We also opened a pro shop in the back.”

Edwards said the entire process was daunting for a business already struggling.

“By the time you get everything through the city and the state it’s probably a three to four weeks process, payment for new licenses, obviously new equipment to cook, training for employees, basically opening a complete other business,” Edwards explained.

On the other hand, Edwards is grateful he found a way to provide for his employees and patrons.

“Now we have a lunch crowd that comes in, so it was a blessing in a lot of ways. I know that their are members of our group that didn’t do it and like I said either today would be their opening day,” Edwards added.