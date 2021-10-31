I-40 westbound shut down after semi vs. vehicle crash spills milk on the highway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local authorities have asked drivers to avoid the area of I-40 westbound because an accident involving a semi-truck hauling milk and a passenger vehicle has caused it to completely shut down at Georgia. No injury was reported.

According to Amarillo Fire Department Captain Cody Snyder, eastbound traffic is moving slow and backed up for several exits. He said milk has covered the highway and created an extremely slick surface. He also said there was an additional minor accident caused by the slick surface.

This is a developing story, and updates will be added as they are made available.