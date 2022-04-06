Update (10:01 a.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo TxDOT also detailed three additional projects throughout the area causing lanes to close. According to a tweet from the Amarillo TxDOT account, the Texas turnaround at Washington to go from I-40 westbound to eastbound is closed for the rest of the week.

Officials also said that the Country Club Rd. bridge over US 60/87 at Buffalo Stadium is closed Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Officials also said that FM 1061 is down to one lane with traffic signals on both ends.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) warned drivers that the I-40 westbound exit to Pullman Road, along with the shoulder before and after Pullman, will be closed Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pavement work.

Drivers in the area should watch for workers and service vehicles on or near the roadway and plan to take a different route or expect detours.

The latest highway conditions, as reported by TxDOT, can be found here.