I-40 Westbound closed from Soncy to Helium Road, damage being evaluated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, I-40 Westbound from Soncy to Helium Road is closed due to pavement damage from the recent winter weather.

Traffic will exit at Soncy and stay on frontage roads until being able to re-enter at the ramp from Helium Road, said TxDOT. The road is expected to re-open by the end of the day.

The right lane, the report continued, of I-40 Westbound is also closed 11 miles from the New Mexico State line due to similar damage. Crews are currently working to patch similar damage to the right wheel path of the left lane. Drivers are advised to watch for crews.