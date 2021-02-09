I-40 West closed due to crash, road blocked by overturned vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, I-40 West at around mile 349 is currently closed, the road blocked by the trailer of a commercial vehicle.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss