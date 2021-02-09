I-40 West closed due to crash, road blocked by overturned vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit, "When the weather gets cold outside people warm up their vehicles, thieves take advantage of this vehicle running unattended and steal these vehicles. If you are going to start your vehicle to warm up, stay with the vehicle!"

Said the Amarillo Police Department's report, there have been 137 vehicles stolen so far this year in the area. 130 of those 137 vehicles had keys in the vehicle. The APD urges all to do their part to prevent auto thefts by taking keys away from the vehicle.