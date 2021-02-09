I-40 West closed due to crash, road blocked by overturned vehicle

QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, I-40 West at around mile 349 is currently closed, the road blocked by the trailer of a commercial vehicle.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
