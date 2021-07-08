I-40 traffic switches overnight, demolition expected to close bridge through the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As construction on I-40 continues, demolition of the bridge over Georgia is expected to close the road through the weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo (TxDOT), traffic on the I-40 main lanes in both directions from Crockett Street to Western Street were switched overnight on July 7. The switch is meant to transfer traffic onto newly poured inside lanes so that the I-40 bridge over Georgia can be demolished over the weekend.

The I-40 bridge demolition on Georgia, said TxDOT, is set to begin at 7 p.m. July 9 and stretch through the weekend.

Drivers are advised to slow down around work zones, and find alternate routes around the area.