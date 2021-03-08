I-40 eastbound left lane to close for construction this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo’s announcement, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., from the east side of Pullman Road to the US 287 overpass for constructing the concrete barrier rail on I-40 westbound.

Drivers should plan accordingly, and possibly consider a different route.

