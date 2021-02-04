I-40 eastbound lane, Pullman Road to I-40/US 287 split, to close

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, from Pullman Road to the I-40/US 287 split.

TxDOT said that the contractor will be setting Portable Concrete Traffic Barriers at the eastbound center line in advance of constructing the permanent concrete center barrier.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss