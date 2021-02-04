I-40 eastbound lane, Pullman Road to I-40/US 287 split, to close

Hello folks and good morning. The nice weather this month has brought us is going away, replaced by blustery, chilly winds with a cold front moving through. We're starting out with temperatures in the 30s and 40s behind the front with winds up around 20 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40. Our friends up in Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle may get some flurries but not much more as there's very little moisture with this system. The clouds clear out this afternoon and the wind dies down quite a bit after 2 pm. We'll warm back up to highs in the 40s and 50s so jackets or coats will still be needed.

Friday starts off colder but much calmer with wind chills in the teens ahead of highs again in the 50s and a mostly sunny sky. Saturday continues this trend of mild weather.

Sunday we get another big boost in temperatures, getting into the 60s and 70s before much colder air arrives on Monday.

Stay warm friends!

Meteorologist Chris Martin