I-40 eastbound lane, Pullman Road to I-40/US 287 split, to close

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT Amarillo, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, from Pullman Road to the I-40/US 287 split.
TxDOT said that the contractor will be setting Portable Concrete Traffic Barriers at the eastbound center line in advance of constructing the permanent concrete center barrier.
