I-40 East down to one lane at mile 326, investigation ongoing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – I-40 East at mile mark 326 is currently down to one lane of travel, due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Said the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, the Office itself and the New Mexico State Police are investigating in this area.

Drivers are advised to use a different route, and otherwise be cautious.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss