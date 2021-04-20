I-40 East down to one lane at mile 326, investigation ongoing

QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – I-40 East at mile mark 326 is currently down to one lane of travel, due to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Said the Quay County Sheriff’s Office, the Office itself and the New Mexico State Police are investigating in this area.
Drivers are advised to use a different route, and otherwise be cautious.
