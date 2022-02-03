AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – I-40 in the Soncy area has been seen by MyHighPlains.com crew to be closed, as of 11:25 a.m. Thursday. At around 11:40 a.m., crew members reported traffic to be backed up east past Hope Road.



via MyHighPlains.com crew

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said that for the time being, any closures are expected to be temporary for wreck clearances.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and detours, and use extreme caution while traveling amid the severe winter weather.

