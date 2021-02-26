I-40 bridge replacement updates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Today, according to TxDOT, the contractor has a rolling operation in the left lanes of I-40 to clean the center line between Whitaker Road and the I-40/US 287 split. This is set to continue through 4 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, TxDOT said there will be a left lane closure on the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive. This will be to stage the bridge beams that will be set on Monday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Monday, TxDOT continued, the right lane on the I-40 eastbound frontage road, from Lakeside Drive to the Airport Boulevard exit ramp area will be closed for a hot mix mill & fill operation from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, TxDOT said there will be a left lane closure on the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Whitaker Road and Lakeside Drive to stage the beams that will be set on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All lane closures will be weather dependent.