I-40 and Western Street traffic switch

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that starting at 7 p.m. tonight, I-40 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Western Street as crews move traffic barriers and add stripe lines.

This comes in advance of traffic switching by Wednesday morning’s commute – traffic will switch from the two outside lanes to the two inside lanes in both directions.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 22), Western Street will be closed under the interstate as crew will proceed with the next phase of bridge demolition. Area motorists are advised to find alternate routes.