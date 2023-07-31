AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Interstate 27 has passed another hurdle on its way to having a new lease on life, as the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 passed with unanimous consent on Thursday that will formally name the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, Interstate 27.

The designation recognized the Ports to Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the interstate highway system, and President and CEO of the Ports to Plains Alliance, Lauren Garduno said the I-27 Numbering Act of 2023 moves I-27 closer to being a part of the existing Ports to Plains Corridor.

“Both through the senatorial side and the house side, we had two bills running congruently. We issued legislation to try and put the number designation on our future highway state corridor,” said Garduno.

Garduno said the Ports to Plains Alliance is an advocacy organization that has been around for 20 years trying to promote a better highway network between Laredo and Denver.

“Originally, we had been promoting a two-lane to four-lane divided highway, trying to upgrade that, but in recent years, the shift has changed going towards a future interstate upgrade,” said Garduno.

This legislation follows the designation of I-27 as a future interstate in March 2022 when President Joe Biden signed into law the appropriations bill.

“The appropriations bill actually designated our ports to plains corridor, our existing ports to plains corridor as a future interstate and that is the way the language read. It was going to be Ports to Plains. Future interstate. We had always assumed that it would be 27 and the reason we assumed that was that part of our corridor runs on the existing corridor from Lubbock to Amarillo, but as we started working with the Federal Highway Administration and TxDOT and other state DOTs, we couldn’t just assume that, because at the federal level, they may want to assign a different numbering system on these new interstates,” said Garduno.

Garduno explains how the route is laid out.

“The route splits for us, that’s the reason why we couldn’t just use a straight 27 number all the way. Down at Sterling City, south of Big Spring, it splits there as one route that goes over to Midland-Odessa, comes back together at Lamesa, and that Sterling City/Big Spring route also ties into Lamesa. So we had to use an I-27 East and West designation similar to what you see in the east side of Texas, with the I-35 corridor, for example in Dallas-Fort Worth and then north of Dumas, the route splits again, so we carry the I-27 designation through the New Mexico corridor into Raton and we picked up another I-27 North out of Dumas going north up to the Oklahoma border,” said Garduno.

Garduno added by getting it designated a future interstate and later getting the letter designation, opens the door for federal funding.

“Now to get that to get that funding, one, we would be eligible for funding to upgrade it to an interstate standard, but then also as we get it upgraded to interstate standards, it will actually be eligible for other funding also to maintain and develop this corridor,” said Garduno.

He said the interstate designation will help with local economies in the area.

“Not only would you be drawing new businesses that want to settle on to the interstate corridor, but what you are also doing is you are also opening up a pipeline of trade. In our corridor, there are not that many north/south corridors running in the midwestern United States. You take 35, for example, out of Laredo going north after it goes through the Austin, Dallas, and Fort Worth metroplex area, it starts to peel back off towards the east going up towards Detriot. I-27 comes out of New Mexico, goes up towards Denver, Colorado and it peels off towards the west. So we have a whole wide open range of our United States that does not have access to good north/south corridors. That translates to trade, that translates to economic development,” said Garduno.

And he added upgrading to interstate standards will make travel safer here.

“You talk about all the trucking that is moving up and down these corridors when you are able to build it to an interstate, you are actually able to separate your trucking from your passenger vehicles which translate to safety, incident reduction. Some of the studies we have seen early by building this interstate in Texas will actually see a 21% reduction in accidents on this corridor,” said Garduno.

Garduno said next the Ports to Plains Alliance will be working with the Texas and New Mexico Departments of Transportation to seek discretionary funding in the federal pot of money to put towards planning efforts.

“There is a lot of money in the state budget, in TxDOT, to four-lane divide our highway but we will be going after matching money at the federal level to look at the planning, the design, the environmental clearances, the public involvement, we got to start looking at these segments, so we can actually start building these future interstate. A lot of it will be it will be looking at our communities, how do we build an interstate around the Dumas area, for example, how do we build an interstate around the Dalhart area, for example, Clayton, New Mexico, Raton, New Mexico. We will be looking at those communities, working with those local individual stakeholders to make sure we are designing an interstate that they can actually work around economic development and grow,” said Garduno.

Garduno added he has a 10-year and 20-year horizon on this project to build out and upgrade the corridor.

“My goal now that we got this interstate designation and we got a lot of focus on it and we are going to go after the money and funding from the state and federal level, I have a ten-year horizon for part of this corridor and I have a 20-year horizon for part of this corridor… We already got Lubbock to Amarillo already interstate, so that’s a segment we won’t have to mess with, I would like to see that ten-year window actually capturing the Amarillo to Dalhart segment in that ten-year window. Other parts of this corridor probably be more like 20 years, a 20-year build-out. But I think there are certain components of it we could see completely built out in the next ten years, especially in Texas,” said Garduno.