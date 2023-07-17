AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo area reached triple-digit temperatures on Monday with more 100° days in the forecast. The heat can put a strain on your AC unit and can be dangerous if the system goes out.

President and Co-owner of Gary’s Heating and Air, Mitchell Stevens, said last week they received nearly 650 service calls.

“Since we’ve got such high humidity right now, we’re getting a lot of condensation issues, so water dripping,” Stevens said. “A lot of air conditioners that are not working due to the capacitor either failed or people need to change their filters and the high demand is hurting the system and it can’t perform.”

He said it is best to receive regular maintenance to keep utilities down and keep HVAC systems running at peak performance.

“We have like our club membership, where we come out twice a year and we go through the entire system,” he said. “[It] helps you become proactive instead of reactive, like a lot of people are right now.”

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said we will get some breaks from the heat, but we can expect more triple-digit temperatures, and that poses certain risks—especially if your AC unit stops working.

“[It’s] extremely uncomfortable to begin with, but also very dangerous because of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, basically being dehydrated,” Harris said. “There’s so many things that could affect the older folks, the elderly, if you will, and the pets, just because of the exhaustion due to the amount of heat that we have built up.”

He said people should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and try to stay inside an air-conditioned building if they can. If not, turn on fans to circulate the air and try to get out of direct sunlight.

“Always check on your neighbors, check on your neighbors, check on the elderly, and again, remember the pets they need to be cool just like we are.”

According to Stevens, the best thing to do when an AC system goes down is to get a hotel room while you wait.

“If that’s not feasible for you, go stay with family members or something like that until somebody can get out there,” Stevens said. “We’re scheduling about a day out. There’s other companies in town that are scheduling a week out. So it just depends on how many employees you have and how efficient you are.”

Stevens said Gary’s Heating and Air uses Carrier air-conditioning systems and there is a distribution center in Amarillo. He said usually the max wait time for parts is a week if something has to come from the factory.