Hutchinson County’s McCormick Cottage to undergo renovations

Nestled right next to the Hutchinson County Courthouse sits a cottage. But it’s not just any other cottage, it’s a piece of Hutchinson County history.

“It’s one of the first structures here. It celebrates a period that’s long since gone by,” said Clay Renick, Hutchinson County Historical Museum Director.

According to the Hutchinson County Historical Museum, Isaac and Capitola McCormick built the cottage back in 1899 to raise their eight kids. Not only that, it’s also served as the site of the county’s first election when Hutchinson County was first organized and where the first sheriff was elected.

“Time has long gone by but we have to revere the folks that started this. We owe them the town. We owe them the county and we need to pay homage to them and I think saving this place and restoring it will do just that,” said Renick.

Since receiving approval from the Texas Historical Commission, because of the cottage being a historical marker, the museum along with others in the county have started a fundraiser to help preserve the historically rich cottage.

“Our plans are to remove that cedar siding, put new cedar siding on it, weather-proof, repair the windows the best we can, replace a couple of them because they’re going to have to be re-built, they’re very expensive. The cost of this is estimated to be $20,000. We’re nothing but the latest version. We need to pay homage to the past. We need to know what happened in the past because if we don’t, we will repeat it again, bad or good we’ll repeat it. So I think it’s very important that we preserve this. I think it’s important that the children know,” said Renick.

For more information on the history of the cottage: http://www.hutchinsoncountymuseum.org/