Update: 1:40 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District, the wreck on Highway 136 northbound was cleared.

Original Story:

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, Highway 136 was closed before 1 p.m. Monday past Fritch and headed toward Amarillo due to a crash.

Officials with Borger and the emergency management office asked drivers to take a separate route around the area. Further, drivers should keep aware of possible emergency management workers or debris in the roadway.

