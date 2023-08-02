HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck near Borger that killed 28-year-old Sindia Torres of Borger.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety press release, at around 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday about one mile north of Borger, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the outside southbound lane on SH 136.

Officials stated that Torres was “illegally walking in the roadway at dark.”

DPS detailed that Torres crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes in the path of the Silverado and was hit by the pickup. Officials said the driver did not see Torres until it was too late.

DPS said this wreck is under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.