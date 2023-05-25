FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos in Killeen confirmed that the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain has died.
As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officials with the III Armored Corps at Fort Cavazos in Killeen were asking for the public’s help in finding Chamberlain who was reported missing earlier in May.
The III Armored Corps is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Cameron Chamberlain, the spouse of Army Spc. Craig Chamberlain. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Cameron Chamberlain.Army official
An army official said that based on information, they have assessed that “Spc. Craig Chamberlain has willfully absented himself from the Army.”
The parents of Spc. Chamberlain spoke out about their son.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
